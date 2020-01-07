A Miranda Priestly Funko Pop Now Exists — and We’re Obsessed

Image zoom

You can now have Miranda Priestly quietly judge your outfit from the comfort of your desk.

The Devil Wears Prada character played by Meryl Streep is officially a Funko Pop — and so is her assistant, Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway. Even if you haven’t seen The Devil Wears Prada (though we’re not sure how that’s possible), you most likely know about Priestly’s knack for offering blunt criticism (“Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking”) as the editor-in-chief of the fictional style magazine Runway.

Both Funko Pops are currently available for pre-order and are expected to ship mid-February.

Buy It! Funko Pop! Movies: Devil Wears Prada, Andy Sachs, $10.99; amazon.com; Funko Pop! Movies: Devil Wears Prada, Miranda Priestly, $10.99; amazon.com

The Priestly figurine shows the editor as she was first introduced in the film, with gold-rimmed glasses, black fur coat, and magazine in hand. Sachs’ Funko is dressed up in her first of many movie-transformation outfits, complete with Funko-fied Chanel boots and bangs, of course.

Whether you’re a Devil Wears Prada fan, know someone who is, or just love Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway (because who doesn’t?), you’ll want to add these Funko Pops to your cart ASAP — they might just sell out by February.