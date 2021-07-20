One lucky fan will Zoom with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

Devil Wears Prada Cast to Reunite for Auction Winner on Private Zoom to Benefit Theater Charity

One lucky fan will be getting a private Zoom session with The Devil Wears Prada cast!

Lollipop Theater Network is auctioning off the rare prize of zooming with the A-List cast — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci — to benefit the organization in its 20th year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 10-minute call will give the lucky winner the chance to see the cast reunite 15 years after the hit film was released.

"We are so thrilled to be celebrating our 20th anniversary with our amazing partners at Charitybuzz and the incredibly talented cast of The Devil Wears Prada," said Lollipop Theater Network Executive Director Evelyn Iocolano in a statement.

"We have seen the tremendous impact that these kinds of interactions have on our young patients, and now one lucky bidder will have the chance to experience it themselves, all while contributing much-needed funds to keep our programs up and running! Here's to the next 20 years of Lollipop!" the statement concluded.

The auction is open now and will end on August 3 at www.charitybuzz.com/thedevilwearsprada.

Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada (2006) | Credit: Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

While the cast rarely reunites, they recently got together to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the film in an oral history for Entertainment Weekly.

Streep reminisced on one of her most iconic roles and revealed why she was so "miserable" on set. For the role of the domineering and intimidating Priestly, Streep said she attempted Method acting, a technique used by some actors to better deliver believable performances.

"It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all rocking and laughing," Streep said. "I was so depressed! I said, 'Well, it's the price you pay for being boss!' "