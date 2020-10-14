Dev Patel to Star in Tragic and Murderous Saga Behind Chippendales Founder

Dev Patel is set to star in the upcoming murder saga about the tragic fall of the 1980s male strip club Chippendales.

According to Deadline, I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie has also signed on to the the true crime project, which has been in development by Permut Presentations' David Permut 20 years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Patel will play Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian entrepreneur who comes to Los Angeles and transforms a struggling nightclub into a famous male exotic dance club, which later became known as Chippendales.

The film will follow Banerjee's American Dream gone wrong from his rise to fortune to the several murder plots of his former partners and Chippendale dancers.

The movie will also tell the story of Banjeree's partner, Paul Snider, who eventually killed his wife, Playboy model Dorothy Stratten, in a murder-suicide in 1980.

Gillespie recently wrapped production on Disney's live-action Cruella starring Emma Stone.

Image zoom A24

Patel currently stars in the new fantasy film, The Green Knight, which will likely come out next year after it was postponed in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the Arthurian legend poem of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the film follows Gawain (Patel), King Arthur’s nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the Green Knight and prove his place at his Uncle’s roundtable.