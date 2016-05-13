Destiny's Child Alum LeToya Luckett to Play Dionne Warwick in Biopic

Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett has signed on to play Dionne Warwick in a new biopic about the legendary singer, it was announced at the Cannes Film Festival Friday morning, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, aptly titled Dionne, will follow the singer’s early career spanning from 1962-1968, during which time she created some of her biggest hits including “Alfie” and “I Say a Little Prayer.”

Warwick, 75, said she was pleased that Luckett would portray her on the big screen.

“She is perfect and she has exactly the right look,” Warwick said at the film festival, according to THR. “She will bring out what is needed for this part.”

Along with channeling Warwick in the film, Luckett, 35, will also record the singer’s songs for the soundtrack.

Although initial reports claimed Lady Gaga was set to costar as Cilla Black – and Warwick herself confirmed the casting in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter – a rep for the singer denied the reports.

“Lady Gaga is not attached and will not appear in this project. Reports of Gaga starring in this project are false,” her rep tells PEOPLE.

Olympia Dukakis and Danny Glover will also appear in the film.

Glover will portray Warwick’s father, Mansel Warwick, while Dukakis will play German songstress and actress Marlene Dietrich, who served as Warwick’s mentor.

Filming is set to begin later this year, with Mario Van Peebles in talks to direct.