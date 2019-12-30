Designer LaQuan Smith Partners with Moët at the Golden Globes for 11th Annual Toast for a Cause Initiative

Image zoom Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

There will be a lot to celebrate when the Golden Globes kick off awards season. And Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the awards show, hopes the festivities will also do some good.

For the 11th year running, Moët is continuing its annual Toast for a Cause initiative: Celebrities toast a charity of their choice, and Moët then donates a $1,000 to the chosen charity. The company has contributed more than $200,000 in donations since the initiative started.

George and Amal Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence have all participated, with many like Hugh Jackman and Julia Louis Dreyfus taking part year after year.

This year, Moët has partnered with 31-year-old fashion designer LaQuan Smith to create the brand’s signature cocktail for the Jan. 5 ceremony. “The Moët Golden Hour” is a nod to the intimate pre-red-carpet ritual of getting ready for the red carpet. Smith knows this process well—he’s worked with stars including Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, this year a Golden Globe nominee for her role in Hustlers.

“You might have champagne on the table, lingerie on the bed, while you’re getting your hair, makeup, and nails done,” Smith tells PEOPLE. “It’s about these sexy, iconic, moments we don’t get to see before celebrities have a glamorous evening.”

The refreshing cocktail was inspired by California sunsets, and is made with fresh pineapple juice, pink grapefruit-infused vodka, and garnished with pineapple smoked salt.

Smith says he’ll be raising a glass to Duffy’s Hope, a Delaware non-profit that works with at-risk youth ages 12 to 17 to help them build self-confidence through mentoring, tutoring, extracurricular activities and more.

Their work is especially meaningful to Smith, who attended high school in Delaware. “I have two younger siblings so I know how important it is for kids, especially young boys, to feel wanted or included,” Smith says. “Growing up, I didn’t fit in, I felt different and isolated for my interests. Duffy’s Hope instills confidence in the youth and helps ensure they have a bright future … it’s really important to me to be a part of that with Toast for a Cause.”

The Moët Golden Hour

8 oz of Belvedere Pink Grapefruit Vodka

1.1 oz of Fresh Pineapple Juice

0.35 oz of Simple Syrup

1.5 oz of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial

Garnish: Pineapple sprinkled with Smoked Salt

Served: Coupe glass

Preparation: Combine and shake the vodka, pineapple juice and simple syrup in a shaker. Pour the mixture into a coupe and top with Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial.

Garnish with a fresh pineapple chunk sprinkled with smoked salt (if you’re feeling fancy) and serve with a smile.