Dermot Mulroney Says the Ending of My Best Friend’s Wedding Is ‘What Makes the Movie Great’

Dermot Mulroney is reflecting on his famous role in the classic romcom My Best Friend’s Wedding.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Mulroney called the 1997 film, which also stars Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz, “insidiously hilarious.”

“A lot of these things are welling back over with nostalgia, and I’m all in with it – but it’s a real feeling,” the actor, 56, said.

Mulroney shared his thoughts on the film's ending, in which his character, Michael, rejects Julianne (Roberts) to marry Kimberly (Diaz).

“That’s what makes the movie great,” he said, though he admitted that it left many viewers "deeply troubled."

Mulroney also opened up about his friendship with Roberts, 52, sharing that he has “watched her family grow up.”

The dad of three praised the actress’ “sensible household.” “They use cloth towels in the kitchen, she makes her own focaccia pizza with vegetables from her garden,” he said. “She’s got chickens.”

Around two years ago, Mulroney said he was “ready” to do a sequel to My Best Friend’s Wedding with Roberts.

“Seeing you and Julia back together again, everybody is hoping this is going to lead to a sequel to …,” Sharon Osbourne asked him during an episode of The Talk in November 2018.

“I know, I know, My Best Friend’s Wedding,” Mulroney said to cheers from the audience. “They want to see that happen.”

At the time, Mulroney and Roberts were starring together in Amazon’s show Homecoming, in which Roberts played Heidi Bergman — a caseworker at a secret government facility — while Mulroney played Anthony, her boyfriend.

While on The Talk, Mulroney said he wouldn’t be opposed to revisiting their onscreen characters in a follow-up to their 1997 romcom.

“Well, the question is much chronicled,” he said, referring to the number of times the subject has been brought up. “You’ll notice that the answers are hard to come by.”