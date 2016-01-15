Derek Zoolander Stars in the Sexiest Perfume Ad Ever for Latest Trailer of Zoolander 2

Karen Mizoguchi
January 14, 2016 08:00 PM

Forget Chanel No.5 or Sex Panther, Zoolander No. 2 is the most seductive scent of them all.

The latest trailer of Zoolander 2, released on Thursday, stars Ben Stiller as Derek Zoolander in a sexy fragrance commercial parody.

Fittingly for the sequel’s Valentine’s Day weekend release date, a slew of new marketing items have hit the web including faux perfume ads of Zoolander and Hansel a.k.a. actor Owen Wilson.

“No. 2 for the No. 1 in your life,” read the caption of one ad while another was “Nothing attracts like the scent of No.2.”

Zoolander 2 is the highly-anticipated follow-up of the 2001 original with Stiller and Wilson reprising their roles as extremely photogenic male models saving the world from Will Ferrell‘s villainous character Jacobim Mugatu.

The Justin Theroux-scripted comedy features cameos from Hollywood’s finest including Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Munn, Kristen Wiig, Macaulay Culkin, Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell.

Zoolander 2 hits theaters Feb. 12. Watch the full trailer here.

