Derek Zoolander Stars in the Sexiest Perfume Ad Ever for Latest Trailer of Zoolander 2

Forget Chanel No.5 or Sex Panther, Zoolander No. 2 is the most seductive scent of them all.
The latest trailer of Zoolander 2, released on Thursday, stars Ben Stiller as Derek Zoolander in a sexy fragrance commercial parody.
Fittingly for the sequel’s Valentine’s Day weekend release date, a slew of new marketing items have hit the web including faux perfume ads of Zoolander and Hansel a.k.a. actor Owen Wilson.
“No. 2 for the No. 1 in your life,” read the caption of one ad while another was “Nothing attracts like the scent of No.2.”
Zoolander 2 is the highly-anticipated follow-up of the 2001 original with Stiller and Wilson reprising their roles as extremely photogenic male models saving the world from Will Ferrell‘s villainous character Jacobim Mugatu.
The Justin Theroux-scripted comedy features cameos from Hollywood’s finest including Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Munn, Kristen Wiig, Macaulay Culkin, Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell.
Zoolander 2 hits theaters Feb. 12. Watch the full trailer here.