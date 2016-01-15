Derek Zoolander Stars in the Sexiest Perfume Ad Ever for Latest Trailer of Zoolander 2

Forget Chanel No.5 or Sex Panther, Zoolander No. 2 is the most seductive scent of them all.

The latest trailer of Zoolander 2, released on Thursday, stars Ben Stiller as Derek Zoolander in a sexy fragrance commercial parody.

Fittingly for the sequel’s Valentine’s Day weekend release date, a slew of new marketing items have hit the web including faux perfume ads of Zoolander and Hansel a.k.a. actor Owen Wilson.

No. 2 for the No. 1 in your life. #Zoolander2 pic.twitter.com/rGXZnOigBj — Zoolander 2 (@ZoolanderMovie) January 14, 2016

“No. 2 for the No. 1 in your life,” read the caption of one ad while another was “Nothing attracts like the scent of No.2.”

Zoolander 2 is the highly-anticipated follow-up of the 2001 original with Stiller and Wilson reprising their roles as extremely photogenic male models saving the world from Will Ferrell‘s villainous character Jacobim Mugatu.

Nothing attracts like the scent of No.2 #Zoolander2 pic.twitter.com/RsDhOFG0xw — Zoolander 2 (@ZoolanderMovie) January 14, 2016

The Justin Theroux-scripted comedy features cameos from Hollywood’s finest including Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Munn, Kristen Wiig, Macaulay Culkin, Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell.

Zoolander 2 hits theaters Feb. 12. Watch the full trailer here.