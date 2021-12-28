Viola Davis and Washington both won Tony Awards for their work in Kenny Leon's revival of Fences in 2010. The two went on to reprise their roles in the 2016 film, which was directed and produced by Washington and earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Adapted Screenplay. Washington earned a nom for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role as Troy Maxson and Davis brought home the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Rose Maxson.