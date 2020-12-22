The Little Things hits select theaters and HBO Max on January 29, 2021

Denzel Washington Tries to Hunt a Killer with Rami Malek in The Little Things Trailer

Denzel Washington is returning to the big screen in the psychological thriller The Little Things.

The Oscar-winning actor stars as Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon, who is sent to Los Angeles for a quick evidence-gathering assignment only to find himself embroiled in the search for a serial killer.

Washington is joining forces with two other Oscar winners: Rami Malek, who plays Sergeant Jim Baxter and Jared Leto, who plays the prime suspect in the case, Albert Sparma.

"It's the little things, Jimmy," Deke tells Baxter as they investigate the case. "It's the little things that rip you apart. It's the little things that get you caught."

While details about Leto's role have been kept under wraps, the actor told PEOPLE earlier this week he was excited for fans to discover the mystery.

Image zoom Denzel Washington in The Little Things | Credit: Warner Bros.

Image zoom Rami Malek, Jared Leto and Denzel Washington in The Little Things | Credit: Nicola Goode

"It’s a classic thriller with a surprise ending that’s filled with suspense and mystery. I think people will have a lot of fun watching Little Things. It takes you on a ride," Leto said.

"Working with two Oscar winners was a dream," he added. "Denzel Washington is my Brando. He’s an absolute legend and a force of nature. Rami is remarkable. One of my favorite actors around and both were an absolute pleasure."

Director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) is just as excited for fans to dive into the story he wrote 28 years ago.

"I wrote The Little Things in 1992, 1993, so it’s been with me a long time," he told PEOPLE. "It’s a thriller with cops hunting a killer, but unlike most of that genre, things unravel instead of coming together in the third act. I think moviegoers will appreciate the unexpected twists and turns of the story, the themes as well as the plot and, of course, the outstanding performances by Denzel, Rami and Jared, as well as the rest of the cast."