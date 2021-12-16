"I don't know if I was her favorite, I gave her the hardest time," Denzel joked of his strong bond with his mother Lennis, who died in June at age 97

Denzel Washington Opens Up About Losing His Mother: 'She Was There for Everything'

Denzel Washington is mourning the death of his mom.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday, the 66-year-old actor opened up about losing his mother Lennis Washington. She died in June at age 97.

Thanking host Stephen Colbert for his condolences, The Tragedy of Macbeth star said "A mother is a son's first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother's last true love," before getting choked up.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Denzel Washington Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

"She was there for everything, and she went home," Denzel continued, asking for a tissue. Then, Colbert flashed a throwback photo of the star, his wife Pauletta and Lennis at the 1990 Academy Awards, when Denzel won Best Supporting actor for Glory.

In the image, the proud mom beamed as she stood by her son's side.

Denzel Washington

"This is terrible!" the two-time Oscar winner teased through tears. "And [I] didn't cry at her funeral."

"Why do you think?" Colbert asked. "I guess I saved it up for you!" Denzel joked.

According to her obituary, Lennis was born in 1924 and grew up in Harlem, New York, marrying Rev. Denzel H. Washington Sr. in 1949 and raising three children together – daughter Lorice, and sons Denzel and David. A beautician by trade, Lennis ran several salons in the family's hometown of Mount Vernon, New York and was active in her faith at church.