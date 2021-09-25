"They put together a brilliant cast and crew of Brits and Americans and others and Juilliards and so it was just a great experience all the way around," says Washington at the 59th New York Film Festival

Denzel Washington Reveals What He Thinks of Tragedy of Macbeth Onscreen Wife: 'Frances McDormand Is a Beast'

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand participate in the Q&A at the opening night screening of The Tragedy Of Macbeth during the 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 24, 2021 in New York City.

Denzel Washington thinks his The Tragedy of Macbeth costar Frances McDormand is like a wild animal.

"Frances McDormand is a beast," Washington, 66, tells reporters about the ferocity of his onscreen wife at Alice Tully Hall inside the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York on Friday night.

The actor described how The Tragedy of Macbeth writer and director Joel Coen, 66, and his real-life wife, McDormand, 64, assembled an international group and included graduates of The Juilliard School for the black-and-white film that stars Washington and McDormand as Lord and Lady Macbeth, respectively. Washington also discussed what he thinks about Manhattan's prospects during the COVID-19 global epidemic.

"They put together a brilliant cast and crew of Brits and Americans and others and Juilliards and so it was just a great experience all the way around and I'm hopeful that we are really back," Washington shares.

The optimistic two-time Academy Award winner believes it's important for New York City to be sensible in order to stay open. "If we're wise, we'll do well. If we're not, then we'll shut down again, so I'm hopeful," he adds.

Joel Coen, Frances McDormand, and Denzel Washington attend the opening night screening of The Tragedy Of Macbeth during the 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 24, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In addition to Washington and McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth also stars Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling, Bertie Carvel, Kathryn Hunter, Moses Ingram, Ralph Ineson, Brian Thompson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Alex Hassell, Stephen Root, and Richard Short.

So what does Washington think of his movie, which is based on the William Shakespeare classic, opening the 59th New York Film Festival?

"Not too shabby, not too shabby," he admits.