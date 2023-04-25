See Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning Reunite in 'The Equalizer 3' Trailer

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are sharing the screen again, 19 years after their film Man on Fire.

The first trailer for The Equalizer 3 debuted onTuesday, showing Washington back as Robert McCall. The Oscar winner previously played the part on the big screen in the 2014 original and its 2018 sequel, both also directed by Antoine Fuqua.

"Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed," reads a synopsis for the thriller. "Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia."

When it was announced in June that Fanning would join the action franchise for the new installment, she wrote on Instagram, "My gratitude to share the screen once again with the legend of all legends is endless. Can't wait."

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She and Washington starred in 2004's Man on Fire together, in which he played a bodyguard trying to protect the young daughter of a family he was hired to protect. Directed by the late Tony Scott, that film also starred Christopher Walken, Radha Mitchell, Marc Anthony and Mickey Rourke.

Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Way back in 2004, while promoting Man on Fire, Washington praised Fanning and her acting skills.

"She's a sweetheart, as you'll see if you've talked to her already. She's a bright young woman and she's just a joy to be around. You can't not like her," he told IGN at the time. "Dakota is a child but she is a wonderful actor. And that's what we were doing together: acting. I don't know what a 'child actor' is. She's an actor who's a child."

At that same time, a young Fanning told the outlet that Washington "was so nice and I couldn't wait to see him every day." She added, "I want to be like him one day."

The Equalizer 3 opens in theaters Sept. 1