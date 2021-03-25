The Oscar-winning actor surprised a newlywed couple by crashing their wedding photos in New York City

Say Cheese! Denzel Washington Crashes Couple's Wedding Photoshoot While on a Walk in New York City

Denzel Washington surprised one New York City couple on a special day.

The Oscar-winning actor, 66, was photographed posing with a pair of newlyweds in Central Park where Washington was filming his new movie Journal for Jordan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Washington wore a gray and black plaid shirt, a black face mask, a black Yankees ball cap and black pants as he posed with the bride and groom.

The bride wore a white dress with a thigh-high slit and a veil as she carried a bouquet of white flowers while the groom wore a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and a white bowtie.

Washington will be celebrating 38 years of marriage to his wife, Pauletta, with whom he shares four children: son and actor John David, 36; Katia, 33; and twins Olivia and Malcolm, 29.

In July 2018, the actor opened up about his marriage to PEOPLE saying he's learned a few things from over 30 years of marriage.

"I do what I'm told. I keep my mouth shut," he joked at the time.

John David Washington Image zoom Denzel Washington with his wife Pauletta and son John David (left) | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The Equalizer 2 star also revealed that when he and his wife celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in June, they did so in a low-key way. "We just chilled, had some dinner," he said. "It was kind of quiet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

When asked about the secret to a happy marriage, Washington replied, "There's too many things!"