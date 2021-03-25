Say Cheese! Denzel Washington Crashes Couple's Wedding Photoshoot While on a Walk in New York City
The Oscar-winning actor surprised a newlywed couple by crashing their wedding photos in New York City
Denzel Washington surprised one New York City couple on a special day.
The Oscar-winning actor, 66, was photographed posing with a pair of newlyweds in Central Park where Washington was filming his new movie Journal for Jordan.
Washington wore a gray and black plaid shirt, a black face mask, a black Yankees ball cap and black pants as he posed with the bride and groom.
The bride wore a white dress with a thigh-high slit and a veil as she carried a bouquet of white flowers while the groom wore a black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and a white bowtie.
Washington will be celebrating 38 years of marriage to his wife, Pauletta, with whom he shares four children: son and actor John David, 36; Katia, 33; and twins Olivia and Malcolm, 29.
In July 2018, the actor opened up about his marriage to PEOPLE saying he's learned a few things from over 30 years of marriage.
"I do what I'm told. I keep my mouth shut," he joked at the time.
The Equalizer 2 star also revealed that when he and his wife celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in June, they did so in a low-key way. "We just chilled, had some dinner," he said. "It was kind of quiet."
When asked about the secret to a happy marriage, Washington replied, "There's too many things!"
"What pops into my head: security, food, a beautiful home. The difference between a house and a home, it's a big difference," he said. "You can buy a house, but that doesn't make it a home – and not to say a man can't make a home a home, but my wife has made our house a home, and raised these beautiful kids and protected them and sacrificed for them, she did the heavy lifting."