Dennis Quaid's Wife Files Divorce Papers for the Second Time

Dennis Quaid and his wife Kimberly Buffington-Quaid are separating.

Buffington-Quaid filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, which were obtained by PEOPLE. She cited irreconcilable differences, and requested spousal support from Quaid.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to end our 12 year marriage. The decision was made amicably and with mutual respect toward one another,” the two told TMZ in a joint statement. “We will always remain great friends and devoted partners in raising our children.”

This is the second time Buffington-Quaid has filed a divorce petition. The mother of two previously filed in March 2012 in Texas but she withdrew her papers two months later.

The couple, who wed in 2004, have 8-year-old twins, Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, together.

Quaid was previously married to actress Meg Ryan with whom he shares custody of 24-year-old son Jack. Their 10-year marriage ended in divorce in 2001.

Before that the father of three was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 -1983.