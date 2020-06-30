Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie eloped to Santa Barbara and were married at a seaside resort on June 2

Dennis Quaid's Wife Laura Savoie Says Their Shared Faith Is Their 'Greatest Source of Strength'

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie's relationship began with a shared and solid foundation.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot earlier this month at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara, California, tell PEOPLE it was their shared faith that is their "greatest source of strength."

"With the quarantine, it hasn't been easy," says Savoie, 27. "And when you just pray together and say that this is where I'm having a hard time, help us be the people we're supposed to be towards each other. It changes everything."

She continues, "It brings you back to being loving and kind towards each other and working through those things that inevitably come up. And it's just the greatest source of strength in our relationship to have, to share that."

Quaid, 66, and Savoie became engaged in October and had planned to say their "I do's" in a Hawaiian wedding in April before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

"I had everything. I had the dress, the veil, the shoes, the earrings," says Savoie. "No detail was undone, and then quarantine happened."

Forced to postpone the celebration, the two exchanged traditional vows and Bulgari rings on June 2 with only their pastor as a witness.

"Everyone asks if you feel different [after being pronounced husband and wife] and I think it was just with everything that happened to have it actually done, it was a kind of feeling of freedom, I think," says Quaid. "It was really a freedom that we can really start our lives together."

"Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride," he adds.

Image zoom Elizabeth Messina

The couple began dating in May 2019 after being introduced at a business event. "It was love at first sight," Quaid said.

"I just love who she is as a person," the actor added. "Her character, her intelligence, of course, her beauty. And her point of view of the world."

Quaid, a father of three who was previously married to P.J. Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberly Buffington, says his love for Savoie has been fueled by their shared faith.

"We’re both Christians, and right from the start God has always had a hand in the relationship," he adds. "I think that’s where the real strength comes from."

Back at home and settling into their routine as husband and wife, the couple hopes to take a honeymoon in the next month or so and plans to celebrate with a reception for family and friends “when the time is right,” Quaid said.

For now, the actor most looks forward to "just sharing our lives together," he added. "She’s the greatest person I ever met. I love waking up and spending every day with her."