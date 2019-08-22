Dennis Quaid Vacations with Bikini-Clad Girlfriend, PhD Student Laura Savoie, in Italy

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie are still going strong.

On Wednesday, the 65-year-old actor was spotted out on a stroll with his girlfriend, 26, while the pair vacationed in Lake Como, Italy.

During their outing, Quaid wore a white polo shirt with dark shorts, while Savoie showed off her toned figure in a lacy cream-colored bikini.

The pair has been dating for a number of months, PEOPLE confirmed in June. They were previously photographed together on May 14, after enjoying a meal at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.

Savoie, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, is currently working towards her PhD in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin and expects to graduate in 2021. During her time in undergrad at Pepperdine University, Savoie also dated actor Jeremy Piven, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Since they started dating, Savoie has featured Quaid in several photos on her private Instagram account, even revealing that she “loved this man” in a snapshot from May.

Image zoom Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie BACKGRID

RELATED: Dennis Quaid Dating University of Texas PhD Student Laura Savoie, Sources Confirm

Until recently, Quaid was dating longtime girlfriend Santa Auzina, whom he was last photographed with in December. The former pair, who were together for a little over two years, began dating after the actor split from his wife, Kimberly Buffington in 2016.

Buffington, who was married to the actor for 12 years, cited irreconcilable differences and requested spousal support when she filed for divorce in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

The former pair finalized their divorce in April 2018. In the agreement, they share joint physical custody of their twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, both 11, but Buffington was awarded 75 percent of their time.

Image zoom Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

RELATED: What We Know About Dennis Quaid’s New Girlfriend, University of Texas PhD Student Laura Savoie

Quaid, meanwhile, was awarded ownership of their home in Austin, Texas — which may be where he met Savoie.

The actor was also previously married to actress Meg Ryan, with whom he has a 27-year-old son Jack. Their 10-year marriage ended in divorce in 2001.

Before that, the father of three was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983.