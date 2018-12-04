Dennis Quaid Previously Used 2 Grams of Cocaine a Day: 'I Saw Myself Being Dead'

December 03, 2018

Dennis Quaid’s addiction to cocaine almost stopped his career — and his life — in its tracks.

The Fortitude actor, 64, told The Sunday Times he was using two grams of cocaine a day during his drug use phase in the 1980s.

“I would do coke and I would use alcohol to come down,” he said. “I liked coke. I liked it to go out.”

Quaid explained that he “missed it for quite a while” when he wasn’t using.

I was doing about two grams a day,” he shared. “I was lucky. I had one of those white-light experiences where I saw myself being dead and losing everything I had worked for my whole life.”

The experience, Quaid added, caused him to “put myself in rehab.”

The A Dog’s Journey actor appeared on Megan Kelly TODAY in July when he said he was “basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the ‘80s.”

The actor was engaged to Meg Ryan when he said he had the epiphany and had to explain to her that he had a problem. In 1990, he went to rehab for cocaine addiction. The two married in 1991 and went through a very difficult and public divorce in 2001. They share one son: actor Jack, now 26.

Now, decades past his cocaine addiction, Quaid told The Sunday Times that he gets an adrenaline rush from working out.

“I’ve always had a high metabolism. I get a high from exercising. I really do,” he said. “I think it does what all those antidepressants are supposed to do.”

