Blue Miracle releases globally on Netflix on May 27

Dennis Quaid Stars in Uplifting Trailer for Netflix's Blue Miracle, About an Incredible True Story

Blue Miracle, an upcoming Netflix film starring Dennis Quaid, tells a true story sure to inspire.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the film, which centers on Casa Hogar, a real-life Mexican orphanage that struggled to survive after Hurricane Odile hit Mexico's southern Baja California peninsula in 2014.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Maybe God just wanted to get all the unluckiest kids in one building so he can crush us all out," says one of the orphans in the trailer as the storm rages outside.

To save the Mexican boys home from bankruptcy, the residents and staff enter the Bisbee's Black & Blue Fishing Tournament, the biggest of its kind in the world, in hopes of winning big.

Quaid arrives midway into the trailer as a self-professed "two-time champion of Bisbee's Black & Blue Tournament" who's told he doesn't qualify unless he teams up with a local fisherman in Mexico. That's where he partners with the members of the orphanage to help lead them to victory.

Dennis Quaid as Captain Wade Malloy, Jimmy Gonzales as Omar in Blue Miracle Credit: Carlos Rodriguez/NETFLIX

Blue Miracle Credit: Carlos Rodriguez/NETFLIX

Blue Miracle Credit: Netflix

Along with Quaid, the cast includes Raymond Cruz, Anthony Gonzalez, Jimmy Gonzales, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola and Bruce McGill.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Julio Quintana, who last directed the 2016 Martin Sheen drama The Vessel, helmed the uplifting film. He also co-wrote the script with Chris Dowling (Run the Race).