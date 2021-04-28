Dennis Quaid Stars in Uplifting Trailer for Netflix's Blue Miracle, About an Incredible True Story
Blue Miracle releases globally on Netflix on May 27
Blue Miracle, an upcoming Netflix film starring Dennis Quaid, tells a true story sure to inspire.
PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the film, which centers on Casa Hogar, a real-life Mexican orphanage that struggled to survive after Hurricane Odile hit Mexico's southern Baja California peninsula in 2014.
"Maybe God just wanted to get all the unluckiest kids in one building so he can crush us all out," says one of the orphans in the trailer as the storm rages outside.
To save the Mexican boys home from bankruptcy, the residents and staff enter the Bisbee's Black & Blue Fishing Tournament, the biggest of its kind in the world, in hopes of winning big.
Quaid arrives midway into the trailer as a self-professed "two-time champion of Bisbee's Black & Blue Tournament" who's told he doesn't qualify unless he teams up with a local fisherman in Mexico. That's where he partners with the members of the orphanage to help lead them to victory.
Along with Quaid, the cast includes Raymond Cruz, Anthony Gonzalez, Jimmy Gonzales, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola and Bruce McGill.
Julio Quintana, who last directed the 2016 Martin Sheen drama The Vessel, helmed the uplifting film. He also co-wrote the script with Chris Dowling (Run the Race).
Blue Miracle release globally on Netflix on May 27.
