Dennis Quaid Says Wife Laura Is 'the Love of My Life': 'We Have the Most Incredible Relationship'
The actor married Laura Savoie in 2020 and stars in the upcoming film American Underdog
Dennis Quaid is looking forward to a little rest and relaxation over the holidays after once he's wrapped his latest film American Underdog.
"I love the week after Christmas. There's nothing going on and you are just allowed to be mindless in the dead of winter," says Quaid in this week's issue of PEOPLE.
But what he cherishes most is time with his family including wife Laura Savoie, 28, whom he married in 2020.
"Laura is the love of my life. We have the most incredible relationship," he says.
These days, downtime is very rare for the actor who portrays celebrated St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil opposite Zachary Levi who plays Warner in American Underdog. Quaid will next be seen playing Ronald Reagan in the upcoming biopic about the 40th U.S. president.
Besides acting, Quaid, who has spent the past 20 years as a guitarist and singer with his band, The Sharks, recently kicked off a 12-city solo tour and has a new album out next year.
"Music really got me through life. It always has," he says. "Music is like therapy. I've been writing songs, and now I have a journal of my entire life through songs that I've written through the decades."
The actor, who has starred in films such as Breaking Away, The Right Stuff, Great Balls of Fire! and The Parent Trap, says when it comes to picking roles he just looks for "good stories" and adds that's what drew him to his latest role in American Underdog, out on Dec. 25.
"The film," says Quaid, "is really about never giving up and always following your dreams."
