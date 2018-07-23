Dennis Quaid Admits Meg Ryan's Fame Played a Role in Their Split: 'I Disappeared'

18 years after their split, Dennis Quaid admits he felt overshadowed by Meg Ryan during their marriage.

On Monday, the actor, 64, appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY where he was quizzed on his former costars and Ryan came up. The two fell in love while filming the 1988 movie D.O.A. and later married in 1991. They separated in June 2000 after welcoming son Jack Quaid in 1992.

But even though their marriage ended almost two decades ago, Quaid said Ryan, now 56, was “the most successful relationship of my life.”

“When we met I was the big deal,” Quaid continued, adding that his career later stalled while hers skyrocketed in the ’90s. “We’d go out on the streets of New York and it would be like, ‘Meg! Meg!’ And I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared. I didn’t think I was that small, but I was. It was a growth opportunity — I learned from that.”

Over the course of the interview, The Parent Trap star also addressed his past cocaine addiction, telling Kelly that he grew up in the ’60s and ’70s when “there was a completely different attitude” and cocaine use was allegedly the norm.

“It was even in some movie budgets. I was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the ’80s,” he admitted. “I spent many, many a night screaming at God to ‘Please take this away from me and I’ll never do it again, cause I’ve only got an hour before I have to be at work.’ ”

“Then at 4 o’clock in the afternoon I’d go, ‘Oh it’s not so bad,’ ” he added.

The actor said he decided to get help when he had a vision of what his life would look like if he continued. Quaid was engaged to Ryan when he went to rehab for his addiction.

“I had what I call a white light experience where I saw myself either dead or losing everything that meant anything to me,” he said.

The actor is now in a relationship with Latvian-born model Santa Auzina, 31, whom he began dating in 2016 after he split from his third wife, real estate agent Kimberly Buffington (with whom he had twins, Thomas and Zoe, now 10).