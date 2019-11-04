Dennis Quaid Says He and New Fiancée Laura Savoie Will Get Married Within a Year

Image zoom Marco Garcia/Getty

Dennis Quaid and his new fiancée, Laura Savoie, are apparently not planning for a long engagement.

On Sunday, the Parent Trap actor, 65, sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss his upcoming Netflix sitcom, Merry Happy Whatever and revealed that he plans to be a married man within the year.

“You’ve got a year, right?” Quaid explained. “And if you go past a year without getting married, then you’re suspect. That’s basic etiquette.”

The actor shared with the outlet that the couple’s wedding planning began “the next minute” after he popped the question to Savoie, 26, in Hawaii last month.

“I think she’s looking at wedding dresses today,” Quaid said to ET of his soon-to-be wife “She’s gotta get started.”

The Yours, Mine & Ours actor previously shared that the engagement had come as a surprise to Savoie.

“I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private,” Dennis had told Extra of the “sunset” proposal. “She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And then she fell down.”

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise,” he added.

The pair had been dating for a number of months before their engagement. Savoie, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, is currently working towards her Ph.D. in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin and expects to graduate in 2021.

Just days before their engagement, the couple was spotted showing off their toned bodies on the beaches of Waikiki.

Quaid went shirtless as he walked the shore in bright blue swim trunks while Savoie dressed in a cream-colored bikini. The two both had the straps from their paddleboards wrapped around their ankles and each carried an oar as they made their way into the ocean.

Prior to Savoie, Quaid dated Santa Auzina, whom he was last photographed with in December 2018. The former pair, who were together for a little over two years, began dating after the actor split from his wife Kimberly Buffington in 2016.

Buffington, who was married to the actor for 12 years, cited irreconcilable differences and requested spousal support when she filed for divorce in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

The former pair finalized their divorce in April 2018. In the agreement, they share joint physical custody of their twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, both 11, but Buffington was awarded 75 percent of their time.

The actor was also previously married to actress Meg Ryan, with whom he has a 27-year-old son Jack.Their 10-year marriage ended in divorce in 2001. Before that, the father of three was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983.

Speaking to ET, Quaid said he and Savoie plan to return to Hawaii for the holidays.

“Everyday’s a holiday,” the actor said of spending time with Savoie, adding, “I think we’re going to go back to Hawaii. We had such a good time there before.”