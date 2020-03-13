Dennis Quaid and Fiancée Laura Savoie Postpone Their Wedding amid Coronavirus Concerns

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Dennis Quaid‘s wedding has been postponed.

The actor’s wedding to fiancée Laura Savoie was pushed back amid rising fears of coronavirus, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

In October 2019, Quaid, 65, revealed he had proposed to Savoie, 26, after several months of dating.

“I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private,” Dennis told Extra of the “sunset” proposal. “She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And then she fell down.”

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise,” he added.

Savoie, who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri, is currently working towards her Ph.D. in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin and expects to graduate in 2021.

In November, Quaid sat down with Entertainment Tonight where revealed that he plans to be a married man within the year.

“You’ve got a year, right?” Quaid explained. “And if you go past a year without getting married, then you’re suspect. That’s basic etiquette.”

The actor shared with the outlet that the couple’s wedding planning began “the next minute” after he popped the question to Savoie in Hawaii last month.

“I think she’s looking at wedding dresses today,” Quaid said to ET of his soon-to-be wife. “She’s gotta get started.”

Prior to Savoie, Quaid split from his wife Kimberly Buffington in 2016. They share joint physical custody of their twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, both 12.

The actor was also previously married to actress Meg Ryan, with whom he has a 27-year-old son Jack. Their 10-year marriage ended in divorce in 2001. Before that, the father of three was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983.