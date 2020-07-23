Dennis Quaid, 66, and Laura Savoie, 27, eloped on June 2 after their Hawaiian ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19

Dennis Quaid on 39-Year Age Gap Between Him and His New Wife: 'We Don't Even Notice It'

Dennis Quaid, 66, is madly in love with new wife Laura Savoie, 27 — and their age gap is not a problem.

Sitting down with Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Maria Shriver on the Today show Thursday morning, Quaid admitted the couple isn't bothered by their 39-year age gap.

"There's 30-something years between us, and we just don't even notice it. I've never related to someone in my life better than we do," Quaid said. "We have such a great relationship and you know, love finds a way, wherever it is. You never know when love is coming, who it's gonna be, and you have no control over it. We just couldn't be happier."

Quaid opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship after exclusively revealing they tied had the knot while in quarantine.

"It was love at first sight," he told PEOPLE. The couple, who began dating in May 2019 after being introduced at a business event, got engaged last October.

"I just love who she is as a person," the actor added. “Her character, her intelligence, of course, her beauty. And her point of view of the world."

After postponing their planned Hawaiian wedding because of the pandemic, Quaid and Savoie eloped to Santa Barbara and were married on June 2. "And we're really glad we did," he said. "It was about us. It was beautiful."

As for the couple’s age difference, "it really just doesn’t come up," said the actor. "There's just something timeless about us. We're partners in our relationship and in life. It’s love. And love just has a way of surprising you."

Savoie, currently working towards her Ph.D. in accounting, finds strength in her husband’s maturity, “like the wisdom that Dennis has,” she said. “We both had to go through things to be who we are now and who we are now was ready for each other.”

Quaid, a father of three who was previously married to P.J. Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberly Buffington, said his love for Savoie has been fueled by their shared faith.