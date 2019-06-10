What We Know About Dennis Quaid's New Girlfriend, University of Texas PhD Student Laura Savoie

The actor, 65, has been dating the 26-year-old graduate student for a number of months

By
Alexia Fernandez
June 10, 2019 03:43 PM

Dennis Quaid is off the market.

The actor, 65, is dating Laura Savoie, multiple sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Thursday.

It’s not clear when the actor split with his longtime girlfriend Santa Auzina, whom he was last photographed with in December.

Here’s everything we know about Savoie, 26.

1. She’s highly accomplished.

Savoie is currently a Ph.D. student at the University of Texas at Austin. She’s studying accounting at the Red McCombs School of Business, where she’s been teaching as a research assistant since 2017, according to her LinkedIn.

RELATED: Dennis Quaid Dating University of Texas Ph.D. Student Laura Savoie, Sources Confirm

She’s also a consultant for real estate operations at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California — the same school she attended for her undergraduate degree. She’s also a registered yoga teacher.

2. She’s dated high-profile stars in the past.

Savoie previously dated actor Jeremy Piven, a source told PEOPLE. The two dated while she was studying at Pepperdine. Savoie was valedictorian at the Malibu college when she graduated in 2014.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

3. Savoie hasn’t been hiding their relationship.

The college student has shared her happiness with Quaid on her Instagram account, which is currently set to private and has featured the actor in several photos.

Most recently, the UT Austin student shared a snap of the pair with their arms wrapped around each other and captioned it with, “Never been happier.”

She also revealed that she “loved this man” in a snapshot from May, which featured the couple wearing hats that hid their faces while they shared a waterside kiss.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.