Dennis Quaid Details Crippling Former Cocaine Addiction: I Did It 'on a Daily Basis'

Dennis Quaid is getting real about his cocaine addiction.

The actor, 64, appeared Monday on Megyn Kelly TODAY where he recalled his struggles with the drug earlier in his career. The Parent Trap star said that he grew up in the ’60s and ’70s when “there was a completely different attitude” and cocaine use was allegedly the norm.

“It was even in some movie budgets. I was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the ’80s,” he admitted. “I spent many, many a night screaming at God to ‘Please take this away from me and I’ll never do it again, cause I’ve only got an hour before I have to be at work.’ ”

“Then at 4 o’clock in the afternoon I’d go, ‘Oh it’s not so bad,’ ” he added.

“I had what I call a white light experience where I saw myself either dead or losing everything that meant anything to me.

The actor was engaged to Meg Ryan when said he had the epiphany and had to explain to her that he had a problem. In 1990 he went to rehab for cocaine addiction and went through a very difficult and public divorce from his second wife, actress Meg Ryan, in 2001 (the two had one son, actor Jack, now 25).

“That was the end of the love affair with me and cocaine,” he said.

The actor is now in a relationship with Latvian-born model Santa Auzina, 31, whom he began dating in 2016 after he split from his third wife, real estate agent Kimberly Buffington (with whom he had twins, Thomas and Zoe, now 10),