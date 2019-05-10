Dennis Quaid Says He Was Blown Away by Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap: 'She Was a Savant'

Dennis Quaid has some fond memories of The Parent Trap and his time working with Lindsay Lohan.

The A Dog’s Journey actor, 65, opened up on The IMDb Show about working with Lohan, who was 12 years old during the making of the 1998 romantic comedy directed by Nancy Meyers.

“That was during the romantic comedy period, during the 90s,” Quaid told host Tim Kash of the era in which the film was made.

When Kash asked him if he’d seen such talent in an actress that young, Quaid said, “No.”

“She had me believing they were two different kids. She was a savant,” Quaid continued. “She could just channel anything like that. Some people are like that and the rest of us have to work at it.”

Dennis Quaid and Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap Moviestore/REX

The actor played Nick Parker, the father of identical twins Hallie and Annie (both played by Lohan) who were separated at birth by him and his ex Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson) when they divorced.

The story follows the journey of Annie and Hallie as they switch places and attempt to reunite their parents.

The film received acclaim from critics with praise showered on Lohan for her dual performance. In its opening weekend, the movie grossed $11 million in the U.S. box office, coming in No. 2 behind Saving Private Ryan.

In total, the film made about $66 million domestically and $92 million worldwide.