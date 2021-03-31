Denise Richards Shines in Trailer for Family Adventure Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove

Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove will be available on Digital and On Demand May 14

Denise Richards is back in a new adventure-packed kids movie!

Richards, 50, can next be seen in Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove, a family friendly film also starring Eric Balfour and Malcolm McDowell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film follows four kids who end up finding the lost treasure map of a group of time-traveling pirates, and then embark on a search for their missing treasure.

"I don't have a whole lot of movies that are kid friendly that I've done. It was fun for me to do something that the whole family can enjoy," she tells PEOPLE. "And, ironically, with many home watching movies right now together, I think the timing couldn't have been better."

Timecrafters Image zoom Credit: Fathom Events

Richards, who plays the mother of Nickelodeon star Casey Simpson in the film, also shared with Entertainment Tonight that it was "fun" to get to work with her costar Balfour again.

"I was actually pregnant with my daughter Lola when we did a pilot," she said.

Without giving too much away about her role to the outlet, Richards said that in addition to being the "mother of this amazing son," her character is also "very passionate" about her job as an acting coach.

"I personally think her dream has been to be on the stage, or in the movie or a television show," she told ET. "She is very passionate about what she believes in and wants to convey that to, you know, the town and her son and all the performances I'm sure she's done. It's something she's very passionate about and takes very seriously."