Denise Richards Says Daughter Sami 'Has Been Incredibly Supportive' of Her Joining OnlyFans

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The 51-year-old actress, whose new romantic comedy Love Accidentally debuts on Amazon Freevee July 15, launched her OnlyFans page last week shortly after Sami, 18, created her own.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wasn't really aware of how their site worked," Richards tells PEOPLE. "I think that the platform really allows creators to be able to communicate with fans in a more dynamic way and to be our true, authentic self. It's a very safe platform, it's 18 and over. You can do what you feel you want to do. It has allowed me to be able to be more interactive with fans. It reminds me of when you join a fan site, whoever it was that you are a fan of. That's how I feel that this site is."

The subscription-based service has gained a reputation for its NSFW content. Larsa Pippen, Cardi B, Aaron Carter and Tyler Posey are among the stars who are utilizing the platform.

Richards says she wants to use her account to "connect" with her fans. "I'm doing everything on it," she shares. "I want to do stuff that's behind the scenes with fashion and beauty, and all different things. Just being able to do that, I think, is really wonderful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After joining the platform, Richards, who charges $25 per month for private access to her content, thanked her fans for their support.

"Hey loves, so I'm trying to figure this site out. It's all new to me. I'm overwhelmed and grateful for all the love and support! I really enjoy connecting with you," she said, adding that she would love input from her followers.

As for whether she's getting advice from Sami on how to use the site, Richards tells PEOPLE, "No, it's all good."

"She's been incredibly supportive of me being on there," the Starship Troopers actress says of her daughter's reaction. "Just like being on Instagram or Facebook, it's the same thing for me, as far as that goes."



RELATED: Denise Richards Spends Mother's Day with Daughter Sami Sheen

She adds, "It's a way for me, being able to express myself in a way that I may not be able to on the other platforms. I really do think it's a wonderful platform to be part of."

When Sami first joined OnlyFans, Richards supported her decision with an extensive Instagram statement, saying she wished she possessed her daughter's "confidence."

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has," she wrote. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

"And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle," Richards added. "I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."

Richards stars in Love Accidentally as the owner of a high-powered advertising film where two rivaling employees (played by Brenda Song and Aaron O'Connell) spark up a phone-only relationship, not aware of who the other person is. Romantic complications ensue when the truth comes out.