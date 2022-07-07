Denise Richards Recalls Being 'Starstruck' on Love Actually Set: 'My Mother Traveled with Me'

Denise Richards' latest romantic comedy is titled Love Accidentally — not far off from the title of 2003's iconic Love Actually, in which she made a memorably sweet appearance.

In Love Accidentally, Richards plays the owner of a high-powered advertising firm where two rivaling employees (played by Brenda Song and Aaron O'Connell) spark up a phone-only relationship, not aware of who the other person is. Romantic complications ensue when the truth comes out.

Nearly 20 years ago, the actress, 51, had a small role in Love Actually, an all-star ensemble comedy that co-starred Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson. Near the end of the film, Richards showed up as Carla, the "real friendly one" who Colin (Kris Marshall) brought back from America for his friend.

"I loved being a part of that movie, even though if you blink, you'll miss me," Richards tells PEOPLE of starring in Love Actually.

"I'm still so proud of it in being able to be part of it and I'll never forget meeting the cast. I was so starstruck. My mother — my late mom — traveled with me to London to shoot it. She was just so excited to be on set too."

Comparing her new comedy to the feel-good classic, Richards says, "To me, that's what a movie like this reminds me of, just a romantic, uplifting, positive comedy. Especially now, I think people want to see positive, fun movies."

Love Actually came at an exciting time for Richards, who in 1997 broke onto the Hollywood scene with a lead role in the the blockbuster Starship Troopers, catapulting her to instant fame. A year later, she appeared opposite Neve Campbell and Kevin Bacon in the steamy thriller Wild Things, soon followed by the now-cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous and the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough, in which she played Bond girl Dr. Christmas Jones.

Looking back on her early fame during her 20s, Richards previously told PEOPLE there was "no real handbook" on how to handle the attention. "It's not something you can really prepare someone for."

"When I would do interviews I was very private, which I'm sure people now would find hard to believe because I've done reality shows and I'm on Instagram and stuff," said the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. "When I started out, they wanted to imagine the actor in that role. And we would do our best to keep it and keep our private life private."