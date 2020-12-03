See Denise Richards' Return to the Big Screen in New Film Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove

Denise Richards is back in a new adventure-packed kids movie!

Richards, 49, will be returning to the big screen this month in Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove, a family friendly film also starring Eric Balfour and Malcolm McDowell.

The film follows four kids who end up finding the lost treasure map of a group of time-traveling pirates, and then embark on a search for their missing treasure. Tickets are available through Fathom Events.

Speaking about the new project, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently opened up about what it was like to work on the movie.

"It's nice to do a family film, because then my kids can watch it," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Richards, who plays the mother of Nickelodeon star Casey Simpson in the film, also shared that it was "fun" to get to work with Balfour again.

"I was actually pregnant with my daughter Lola when we did a pilot," she said, noting that her middle daughter is now 15.

Without giving too much away about her role, Richards said that in addition to being the "mother of this amazing son," her character is also "very passionate" about her job as an acting coach.

"I personally think her dream has been to be on the stage, or in the movie or a television show," she told the outlet. "She is very passionate about what she believes in and wants to convey that to, you know, the town and her son and all the performances I'm sure she's done. It's something she’s very passionate about and takes very seriously."