Denise Richards Reveals Actors Walked Off Drop Dead Gorgeous Set Over 'Dancing with Jesus' Scene

Denise Richards is sharing secrets behind the making of the 1999 cult classic, Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Richards, who starred in the dark comedy as Becky Leeman, revealed in a new interview on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing that many background actors were not pleased with the scene in which she sang Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" while dancing with a prop of Jesus Christ on the cross.

"So when I did that scene, the background, a lot of them left because they were offended that I was dancing with Jesus," Richards, 49, told host Lola Ogunnaike.

"They didn't read the script," she added. "I'm Catholic by the way. Yeah, a few walked out. We shot in Minnesota."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star explained that she was told about the background actors walking off set, and didn't watch it happen herself.

"No, I was told," she said. "Because when they're on me, my close-up, usually then anyone who's an extra in the background or you know, they don't need to be there and just for the wide shot. So, I did not know that some left. "

"It's good, thank god I didn't," Richards added. "I mean look, he's on my back, that's not good either. I don't know if that would fly now."

Drop Dead Gorgeous, shot in mockumentary format, followed the contestants in a beauty pageant called the Sarah Rose Cosmetics Mount Rose American Teen Princess Pageant, held in a small town in Minnesota, in which various contestants die in suspicious ways.

Last July, Richards celebrated the film's 20th anniversary by posting a memorable clip from the film on Instagram.