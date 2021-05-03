Anime Adventure Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Surprises by Beating Mortal Kombat at Box Office

Last weekend, Mortal Kombat opened to $23.3 million, while Demon Slayer made $21.1 million

Mortal Kombat has been beaten!

The video game adaptation lost the box office battle its second weekend in theaters when the animated Demon Slayer: Mugen Train edged it out for the top slot, according to Box Office Mojo.

A week after both movies hit theaters and Mortal Kombat won the opening weekend, Demon Slayer won the rematch with $6.4 million in North America. It was a narrow win, as Mortal Kombat pulled in $6.2 million.

Demon Slayer has surpassed Dragon Ball: Super Broly to become the third-highest grossing anime title in North America, according to Variety.

Mortal Kombat follows Cole Young, a washed-up MMA fighter who knows nothing about his ancestral ties to the championship that only accepts the best fighters. The movie flashes back and forth as some of the fan-favorite video game characters are introduced.

Demon Slayer follows two boys who take a trip on the Mugen Train to defeat a demon who has been getting the best of demon slayers.

Ryan Reynolds recently had some fun with Mortal Kombat fans.

After the release of Mortal Kombat in theaters and on HBO Max, the Deadpool star, 44, decided to address fans of the franchise who thought he should play Johnny Cage in the sequel.

"What do I do with casting rumors and wireless competitors upset that @usnews just named @Mintmobile 2021's best cell phone plan?" Reynolds wrote on Twitter. "Finish 'em!!"