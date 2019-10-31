Demi Moore's Daughters Recall Their Mom's Scary Relapse on Red Table Talk: 'A Monster Came'

Demi Moore and her three daughters are sitting down at the red table for an in-depth discussion with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Moore, 56, and her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 — appear on Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at their difficult conversation.

In the clip, Pinkett Smith — who cohosts along with daughter Willow, 18, and mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 66 — asks Tallulah what she felt scared about when Moore had a relapse. The actress writes about her sobriety slip in her new book, Inside Out.

RELATED: Demi Moore ‘Enjoys Her Life More’ After Reconciling with Her Daughters

“It’s like the sun went down and like, a monster came,” Tallulah says of when her mom would drink. “I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking. Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober.”

“It was just jarring,” Rumer adds.

“It was very weird, and there were moments where it would get angry,” Tallulah continues. “I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with.”

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Wiilis Michael Becker

Image zoom Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The episode will also focus on the difficulties of their traumatic mother-daughter relationship, Moore’s life-threatening addiction and why their family didn’t speak for three years.

Moore admits in her memoir Inside Out that she struggled mentally and physically in the years following her breakup with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, which negatively impacted her relationship with her daughters.

“She was really struggling mentally and didn’t take care of herself,” a source told PEOPLE when the book was released. “She didn’t have the best relationship with her daughters either and her life was just chaos.”

RELATED: Demi Moore’s Bitter Ashton Kutcher Breakup ‘Played Havoc with Her Self-Confidence’: Source

“Now, she has a beautiful relationship with all of her daughters,” added the source. “Demi feels bad about the years when she wasn’t healthy. She really tries to make up for it now. Her daughters are amazing. Demi is involved in their every day lives. And they are very supportive of Demi. They love that she wrote a memoir.”

Her daughter Scout previously told The New York Times she’s proud of her mother for “doing the internal work that she didn’t have the time to do, for a long time, because she was just in survival mode.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.