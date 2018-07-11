Demi Moore's Credit Card Was Stolen by Man Accused of Spending Over $169,000 at Retail Stores

July 11, 2018 02:32 PM

Demi Moore was the subject of credit card theft after a man took her card on a shopping spree, spending as much as $169,000, according to federal prosecutors.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal that 35-year-old David Matthew Read stole Moore’s replacement credit card after he reported the original missing. Read admitted to special agent Alfredo Rossi that he picked up the replacement card at a FedEx store, where he was caught on surveillance cameras. TMZ was first to report the news.

After obtaining the new American Express card, Read then used it for several weeks at retail stores in Los Angeles like Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

According to the court documents, Read spent approximately $169,249.80 during the spree and was arrested in April.

Demi Moore
Vivien Killilea/Getty

He’s currently on trial for federal crimes, with TMZ reporting Read is still in L.A. county jail after his arrest.

PEOPLE has reached out to Moore’s representatives for comment.

