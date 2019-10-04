Demi Moore Is 'Overwhelmed' That Her Memoir Inside Out Topped New York Times Best Sellers List

Demi Moore is officially a best-selling author!

The Ghost actress, 56, shared the exciting news to Instagram Thursday that her newly published memoir, Inside Out, now reigns at the top of the The New York Times Best Sellers List.

The star posted a shot to her social media smiling with the book, along with a screenshot of the best sellers list where Inside Out appears number one in the nonfiction category.

“Got my cover all dressed up to tell you the big news… #InsideOutBook just hit #1 on @nytimes bestseller list!” she wrote of the achievement.

She added that she never thought her extremely candid memoir would ever take off the way that it did.

“This is all so much more than I could have expected and I am so overwhelmed by the support and love you’ve given it,” the actress said. “Thank you guys for reading and allowing it to resonate with you xx.”

The actress received numerous comments on her post praising her for a job well done.

Chelsea Handler, whose memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me has also reached the top of the NYT best sellers list, responded, “Yeah, baby! Yeah!!!!! Congratulations!!”

“Well deserved 🍁🍁🍁💕🧸😇😇 fantastic news ! #superstar 👑🇺🇸#nationaltreasure,” wrote singer Courtney Love.

Kate Hudson left her compliments with a string of emojis which included praise hands and stars.

Moore’s memoir begins by recounting her childhood moving around the country before her family settled down in southern California, and her rape at age 15.

In the book, Moore also writes about balancing her career, raising her daughters and her three marriages — including her relationship with ex-husbands Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

“It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable,” Moore said of the release. “There is no cover of a character. It’s not somebody else’s interpretation of me.”

Inside Out is now available for purchase in stores and online.