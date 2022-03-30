Bruce Willis' family revealed the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be stepping away from his career

Demi Moore Told Bruce Willis She Is 'Thankful for Our Blended Family' Weeks Before Diagnosis Reveal

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Demi Moore showed support and gratitude for her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, in an Instagram post just over a week before publicly sharing his aphasia diagnosis.

Moore, 59, posted a photo of herself and Willis, 67, smiling in a kitchen as she held a cutting board full of true morels. She captioned the post — which marked Willis' birthday on March 19 — "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍."

Moore and Willis, who wed in 1987 and split in 2000, share three daughters: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. Willis married Emma Heming Willis in 2009, and the couple shares two young daughters: Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9.

Willis' family announced his aphasia diagnosis in a joint statement posted to Instagram Wednesday.

"As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they shared in a message signed by "Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

Willis' family added, "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

They continued, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Moore and Willis remained close after their split, and their families quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of last year's International Women's Day, Moore posted a tribute to Heming Willis, 43, and said she and Heming Willis were "sisters."

"@emmahemingwillis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend," Moore wrote, posting a photo of Heming Willis with daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

"Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," Moore continued. "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."

Last year, Moore also marked Willis' birthday with a message about their "blended families," writing that she was "So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families ❤️❤️❤️," referring to the daughters she and Willis share.

Rumer, Willis and Moore's eldest daughter, told PEOPLE in October 2021 that she was "so grateful" for how her parents raised her together.

"I'm incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them," she said at the time.