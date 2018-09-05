Demi Moore Takes Her 3 Daughters to a Screening of Her 1995 Film Now and Then

Demi Moore treated her three daughters to a screening of her 1995 film Now and Then.

The 55-year-old actress stopped by Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday night. Moore, who played the adult version of Samantha Albertson in the film, was accompanied by her three children — Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24 — on a sweet mother-daughter date night.

Moore took the stage at the screening hosted by Cinespia alongside eldest daughter Rumer, co-star Thora Birch, the film’s writer Marlene King and director Lesli Linka Glatter.

The group introduced the film to a packed audience and posed together in a diner setting much like the one their younger counterparts often went to for ice cream floats in the film.



The film was 30-year-old Rumer’s first role in a film as Angela Albertson, Samantha’s younger sister.

The outing comes weeks after Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis reunited for Rumer’s 30th birthday. The two actors, who separated in 2000, enjoyed a lunch together alongside Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Tallulah, Rumer and Scout Willis Kelly Lee Barrett/Cinespia

In a now-deleted Instagram Story video, Tallulah shared a glimpse into the festivities as her family sang “Happy Birthday” to Rumer.

Her sisters could be heard adding on to the song in the background, singing, “We hope you come back… sober!” as Rumer blew out the candles while dad Bruce and mom Demi looked on from opposite sides of the table.

In a photobooth snap, Rumer also cheekily thanked her parents, writing, “Thanks for making me. 👶🏼.”

The family was joined by their friends at a party hosted by them in which the large group sang another round of “Happy Birthday” and cheered for Rumer.

Bruce hugged his daughter and kissed her on the forehead while she bent her head and laughed at the round of applause.

In July, the actress and her ex-husband reunited during the Comedy Central of Bruce Willis, during which Moore cracked jokes about their marriage and his skills as a parent.

“Bruce is super generous. When our daughter Rumer was a baby and it was his turn to change the diaper in the middle of the night, he would lean over and whisper to me, ‘I’ll give you a thousand dollars right now if you change that diaper,'” Moore said.

“Scout asked me not to say anything, but just last week he offered her a thousand dollars to change his diaper,” the actress continued. “Some things never change.”