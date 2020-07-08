Demi Moore Stars in Sexy Podcast Dirty Diana: Here's Trailer with Cameos from Lena Dunham, More

Demi Moore wants to test the limits.
The actress' new scripted podcast Dirty Diana explores the world of female erotica as a couple rekindles their relationship through hard work — and intimacy.
In the exclusive trailer for Dirty Diana, provided by QCODE, Moore, 57, asks, "What's happened to us?"
Her husband Oliver (Claes Bang) responds, "We used to have great sex."
RELATED: 30 for 30 Podcasts Releases Trailer for Series About Gymnastic Coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi
As the trailer points out, "every marriage struggles," and the audio drama documents the sexy ways in which two spouses try to make it over the hump. The six-episode series portrays sex and longing from a female gaze, with female pleasure at its center.
RELATED VIDEO: How Demi Moore 'Calmed' Soleil Moon Frye at a Live-Taping of the 'Punky Brewster' Reboot
The podcast also stars Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Dayo Okeniyi, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield, Lesley Ann Warren and Dolly Wells and features with cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Chris Diamontopolus, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Ava Grey, Andrea Riseborough, Rosa Salazar, Lili Taylor and Lesley Ann Warren.
Dirty Diana, created by Shana Feste, premieres Monday everywhere podcasts are available.