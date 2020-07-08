The actress stars in and executive produced the scripted series about a dying marriage and how two partners find their way back each other through perseverance, connection and sex

Demi Moore Stars in Sexy Podcast Dirty Diana : Here's Trailer with Cameos from Lena Dunham, More

Demi Moore wants to test the limits.

The actress' new scripted podcast Dirty Diana explores the world of female erotica as a couple rekindles their relationship through hard work — and intimacy.

In the exclusive trailer for Dirty Diana, provided by QCODE, Moore, 57, asks, "What's happened to us?"

Her husband Oliver (Claes Bang) responds, "We used to have great sex."

As the trailer points out, "every marriage struggles," and the audio drama documents the sexy ways in which two spouses try to make it over the hump. The six-episode series portrays sex and longing from a female gaze, with female pleasure at its center.

Image zoom Demi Moore's Dirty Diana Courtesy QCODE

The podcast also stars Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Dayo Okeniyi, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield, Lesley Ann Warren and Dolly Wells and features with cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Chris Diamontopolus, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Ava Grey, Andrea Riseborough, Rosa Salazar, Lili Taylor and Lesley Ann Warren.