"Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," Demi Moore wrote on her Instagram

Demi Moore Says She and Ex Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Are 'Sisters': 'We Are Mothers United'

On Monday, the 58-year-old actress shared a lengthy Instagram post "celebrating the women who inspire me," writing in part that she and Heming Willis, 42, are "sisters."

"@emmahemingwillis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend," Moore wrote, posting a photo of Heming Willis with daughters Mabel Ray, 6, and Evelyn Penn 8, whom the model shares with Willis, 65.

"Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," Moore — who shares adult daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, with Willis — continued. "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."

Moore went on to describe Heming Willis as "a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume."

Posting another picture of Heming Willis holding a coconut, Moore wrote, "She carved a path quietly on her own to create @cocobabaofficial, launching the first body skincare products for woman to mother themselves! We all need that!"

"Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring," she added.

Moore and Willis were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2000. Since their separation, the two have remained friends.

Willis wed Heming Willis in 2009, and Moore attended the pair's vow renewal ceremony in March 2019.

During start of the pandemic last year, Moore and Willis self-isolated with daughters their daughters at the Idaho home where they had raised their children before their divorce.

Heming Willis and her two younger children joined the group at a later time.

"It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing," she said, adding that her adult daughters "love their little sisters."

Image zoom (left to right) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"Our family regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sisters better," Moore said. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure."