Demi Moore Shares Throwback Photo from 1987 Emmys with Ex Bruce Willis: 'Arriving in Style'

To celebrate the 2020 Emmy Awards, Demi Moore posted a photo on Instagram of her arriving at the 1987 ceremony with then-husband Bruce Willis. The former couple coordinated in black ensembles, with Moore, 57, wearing a tuxedo jacket-inspired gown with an open collar while Willis's own jacket reached all the way to his feet. Willis, 65, paired the statement blazer with a white shirt and black bowtie.

"1987 #Emmys... arriving in style," she captioned the throwback shot.

The friendly exes were married for 13 years before splitting in 2000. They share three daughters — Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26 — with whom the former couple recently spent the beginning of quarantine in their former family home in Idaho.

The fivesome was later joined by Willis's wife Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009, and their two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

The clan was all together for Father's Day this summer, with Moore posting a sweet celebratory Instagram for her ex-husband.

“Happy Father’s Day, Bruce! Your kids are so lucky to have you," she wrote alongside a series of family pictures.

Heming Willis similarly posted a tribute to Willis on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day. “We love and adore him this much. Happy Father’s Day to one of the best 🥰,” the model, 42, wrote alongside a sweet photo of Mabel kissing her dad on the nose.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Moore-Willis clan was “one happy family” while social distancing together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Demi and Emma are very close,” the source said. “They have vacationed together many times in the past and get along great."

Towards the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, however, Heming and her two daughters were at home in Los Angeles while Willis joined ex Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah at their home in Idaho.

In April, Scout revealed why her stepmother and her half-sisters had not been able to initially join them for stay at home orders amid the coronavirus crisis, revealing one of her younger siblings had accidentally stepped on a needle while at a park in Los Angeles.