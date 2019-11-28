Demi Moore Shares a Thanksgiving Throwback Photo with Her 3 Daughters: 'Thankful for My Girls'

Demi Moore is kicking off Thanksgiving with a blast from the past.

The actress and author, 57, shared a sweet Thanksgiving throwback photo of herself and her three daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25, on Instagram on Thursday.

Taken while her daughters were still young girls, Moore appeared to wrangle all of three of them in the photo.

“Thankful for my girls ❤️ Happy Thanksgiving!” Moore wrote in the caption.

The actress opened up about relapsing into her drug and alcohol addiction in her memoir, Inside Out, released in September.

Moore also recounted her marriages to actors Bruce Willis (her children’s father) and Ashton Kutcher, as well as reconciling with her daughters after a period of estrangement following her relapse.

In November, the four appeared on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to talk about their relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and Willow Smith. Rumer opened up about how her mother’s marriage to Kutcher affected the family.

“So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away,” Rumer said during the episode. “I think also when she wanted to have another baby and then it wasn’t happening, and there was so much focus on that, it was like ‘Oh, well we’re not enough.'”

“Part of the reason I moved out of the house was, I think after you had a miscarriage, I literally was just like, ‘Why are you so desperate to have another kid?’ I couldn’t stand the idea,” Rumer said. “But then I found these pictures, and I was like, ‘Oh my god.'”

Rumer added: “I saw how big her stomach was, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I was so insensitive. I never once went to you and said, ‘I’m so sorry’ [or] ‘Are you okay?'”

Moore details her experience suffering a miscarriage at age 42, six months into her pregnancy in her memoir.

Image zoom (L-R) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“I can’t even really bring fully to words how lost, empty, desperate, confused … I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which was the family that I had,” Moore wrote of her feelings after losing the child, a girl whom she would have named Chaplin Ray.

Following her split from Kutcher in 2011 and a finalized divorce in 2013, Moore faced a tumultuous time as she resumed a single life.

“She was really struggling mentally and didn’t take care of herself,” a source told PEOPLE in September. “She didn’t have the best relationship with her daughters either and her life was just chaos.”

The source added: “Now, she has a beautiful relationship with all of her daughters. Demi feels bad about the years when she wasn’t healthy. She really tries to make up for it now. Her daughters are amazing. Demi is involved in their every day lives. And they are very supportive of Demi. They love that she wrote a memoir.”