Demi Moore Shares Cute Family Reactions to Daughter Tallulah’s Engagement: 'Happy Day'

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, announced her engagement to movie director Dillon Buss on Monday

Tallulah Willis is getting married — and her mom Demi Moore couldn't be happier!

On Wednesday, Moore, 58, congratulated Tallulah, her youngest daughter with ex Bruce Willis, on her engagement to film director Dillon Buss with two celebratory snapshots posted on her Instagram account.

The first photo featured a sweet selfie of Tallulah, 27, and Buss each kissing Moore on her cheek, while the second snap included a screenshot of a family FaceTime call in which Moore and her other two daughters, Scout, 29, and Rumer, 32, reacted to Tallulah's engagement.

"Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family 💍❤️," Moore captioned the post.

Tallulah commented on her actress mom's sweet post, writing, "Love you so much mama."

Tallulah announced her engagement to Buss on Tuesday, sharing several pictures on Instagram that captured the moment of the proposal, as well as a close-up of the magnificent diamond ring.

"With absolute most certainty," Tallulah captioned her post.

Buss also celebrated the engagement with a photo of the couple and a series of pictures of Tallulah showing off the ring. "I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend," he wrote in his post.

Tallulah and Buss was part of the larger Willis-Moore clan who social distanced together early in the pandemic at the family's Idaho home where the girls grew up. Both Moore and Willis, 66, were there, as was Willis' current wife Emma and their two young daughters.

Moore opened up about the quarantine experience during her appearance on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series No Filter with Naomi in February, sharing that their time together was one of the "blessings" to have come from global crisis.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot tragedy with the pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore said. "I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had."