Demi Moore Shares Cozy Photo Featuring Her Daughters, Other Family 'Snowed in for the Holidays'

Demi Moore is getting a little extra family time this holiday season!

The 59-year-old actress and more than a dozen of her family members — including daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27 — were given some bonus bonding time after a snowstorm passed through.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Snowed in for the holidays ❄️," she wrote Thursday alongside an adorable image of the family sitting cozy and warm in the living room on Instagram.

Accompanying the family are at least a half-dozen dogs, who appear in various corners of the room in Moore's photo.

Moore shares her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000. The Die Hard star, 66, remarried in 2009 to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares two young daughters.

In October, Rumer spoke to PEOPLE about being the child of divorced parents and commended both her mother and father for making it so she "never" felt pressured to pick one over another.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm so grateful that we have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication," she said at the time. "In any relationship — whether it's with a partner, whether it's with your family or your friends — that being honest and just really communicating well and having good tools for communication, I think, is so unbelievably important."

She later added, "I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays. And I didn't have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different."

Moore put her relationship with Bruce on display in March when she happily honored the actor's 66th birthday on Instagram.

"Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind!" Moore wrote alongside a photo of herself, Willis and their three daughters doing a silly pose on a downed tree from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.