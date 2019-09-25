Demi Moore Says She's 'Very Proud' of Her Divorce from Bruce Willis: 'It's a Funny Thing to Say'

Demi Moore is “proud” of how she and Bruce Willis handled a very public breakup at the height of their careers.

In her revealing new memoir Inside Out, the actress, 56, opens up about her marriage to (and divorce from) the Die Hard actor, 64. They married in 1987, and during their time together had three children: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Belle, 25. The couple divorced in 2000 after growing apart.

According to The New York Times, Moore writes that Willis thought her acting career took time away from their family, and he reportedly told her he wasn’t sure if he wanted to be married.

Despite that friction, Moore writes, “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.”

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she continues. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

Moore admits the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

In fact, Moore says, “We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

That wasn’t the case for Moore and Ashton Kutcher, following their separation in 2011 after marrying in 2005. (They finalized their divorce in 2013.)

“I lost me,” Moore told Diane Sawyer in an interview about her book that aired on Monday’s Good Morning America. “I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself.”

Moore and Kutcher split in the midst of reports that Kutcher cheated on Moore.

Meanwhile, Moore and Willis have remained on strong terms. In March, she attended her ex-husband’s vow renewal ceremony to wife Emma Heming.

Inside Out is now available for purchase.