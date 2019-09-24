Demi Moore Says She’s Currently Single ‘by Choice’

Demi Moore is single, but not exactly ready to mingle.

The 56-year-old actress appears on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she reveals that she’s currently taking a break in the romance department.

“[I’m single] by choice,” Moore tells DeGeneres, 61.

When asked if she would try dating apps — like Raya, the private, membership-based dating app used by many a celebrity — Moore laughs, swiftly telling DeGeneres, “no.”

Instead, Moore says her current focus is on her full house of four-legged friends.

“I have 7 dogs,” she says. “They’re rescues!”

RELATED: Demi Moore’s Bitter Ashton Kutcher Breakup ‘Played Havoc with Her Self-Confidence’: Source

Image zoom Demi Moore and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

RELATED: Demi Moore Says She ‘Blinded’ Herself from Her Own Pain After Ashton Kutcher Split: ‘I Lost Me’

Moore stopped by Ellen to promote her new memoir, Inside Out, which also dropped on Tuesday.

The star made headlines ahead of the book’s release after candidly opening up about her past relationships with ex-husbands Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

On Monday, the actress sat down with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America and revealed how she picked herself up after her life began to unravel when she and Kutcher decided to go their separate ways seven years ago.

“I lost me,” Moore told Sawyer in the GMA interview about her new book. “I think the thing if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost myself.”

In the book, the star also writes that Kutcher was unfaithful during their marriage and that the two had experimented with threesomes. Though the threesomes she says were something Kutcher wanted, Moore tells DeGeneres that she wasn’t forced into them in any way.

“I don’t think it should be applied that he instigated,” she says on the talk show, adding that she’s spoken to Kutcher since she’s written the book. “I think it was — and again, in trying to keep the perspective on my story — he expressed something that was a fantasy and it was in my efforts to want to please and be what I thought he wanted.”

“It was a misguided sense of not really wanting to look at the harder question or maybe what was really missing,” Moore explains. “Or in my case, because I really felt like I had created an addiction to him; my codependency, in a way I never had before, I’ve never had that attachment.”

RELATED: Demi Moore Claims Ashton Kutcher Cheated on Her and More Bombshells from Her Memoir: Report

Image zoom Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore Victor Boyko/GC/Getty

RELATED: Demi Moore Says She Wrote Her Memoir to Get ‘to a Place Where I Am Okay to Be Really Seen’

Also on Ellen, Moore opens up about her close friendship with Willis.

The former couple was married from 1987 to 2000, and share daughters Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25.

“I’m really grateful for — rolling all the way back, it’s been a long time since we separated — that we were both able to be clear that our children were our priority and that whatever we had was not theirs and find a way to share and be a family in a different form,” the mother of three says. “And even though it can require some healing and some time, I think it’s made a huge difference in our children’s lives. To be able to feel that they don’t have to choose.”

Image zoom Bruce Willis and Demi Moore with daughter Rumer Willis Getty

RELATED: Demi Moore ‘Enjoys Her Life More’ After Reconciling with Her Daughters

The Ghost actress tells DeGeneres she hopes that readers can relate to how she’s been able to overcome the obstacles in her life.

“It is my story but maybe some part of that is yours too,” she says. “In my own journey what I realized is that what happened to me isn’t who I am. And the things I’ve done, whether I’ve been proud or have felt guilt and shame, are not who I am. They’re just things I’ve done.”

“I hope for anyone reading it that they can recognize some part of themselves that doesn’t feel love and start to see that we are love,” Moore continues. “Everything that we are, we are love.”

The actress goes on to say that she’s ultimately not nervous about how people, like Kutcher, will react because she’s confident she’s told a story solely from her point of view.

“I have no interest in blaming or villainizing anyone,” Moore says. “The journey in the book is about overcoming and in a sense, this is my story. My point of view. If anyone else in the book, including my daughters, if they see things differently — and in some cases, they did; they had somethings they had sensitivities to, because it being my story, it didn’t always allow for the context of say things that created the pain they had of when they weren’t speaking to me — [but] for me to share, it was truly honest about what my experience was.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).