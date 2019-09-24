Demi Moore Says She and Ashton Kutcher Are 'Friendly' But 'Not Hanging Out' as She Releases Memoir

Demi Moore maintains good relations with both of her famous ex-husbands despite the heartbreak she details in her new memoir.

With the book, titled Inside Out, now available for purchase, Moore, 56, appears on the cover of WSJ. Magazine‘s October issue (on stands October 5). At the time of the interview, the outlet reports that two of Moore’s exes — Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher — hadn’t yet read the memoir.

Moore was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000 and to Kutcher from 2005 to 2011.

“I’d definitely like to engage with them before it comes out,” she told the magazine. “I have a sensitivity to anything that might make them uncomfortable. I had no interest in anybody being a bad guy.”

RELATED: Demi Moore Says She Wrote Her Memoir to Get ‘to a Place Where I Am Okay to Be Really Seen’

Moore went on to talk about the good relationship she still has with Willis, with whom she shares her three daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25. In fact, she most recently attended Willis’ vow renewal to new wife Emma Heming.

Regarding Kutcher, who she accuses of cheating in her bombshell book, Moore said, “We have some things that overlap. It’s friendly. But we’re not…hanging out.”

Image zoom Demi Moore Cass Bird for WSJ. Magazine

In Inside Out, Moore says she went “into contortions to try to fit the mold of the woman [Kutcher] wanted his wife to be.”

“I put him first,” she writes. “So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”

Moore and Kutcher began dating in 2003 after meeting at a dinner with mutual friends and were married in 2005 before splitting in 2011 and finalizing their divorce in 2013.

RELATED: Demi Moore Claims Ashton Kutcher Said Their Threesomes ‘Justified’ His Cheating

She says the two had threesomes that left her with feelings of “shame,” and she claims the threesomes caused Kutcher to stray from their relationship.

“Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done,” Moore writes of her former husband’s alleged cheating.

Inside Out is now available for purchase.