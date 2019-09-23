Demi Moore Reveals She Was Raped at 15 By a Man Who Claimed Her Mom 'Whored' Her for $500

Image zoom Demi Moore on GMA ABC

Demi Moore makes some shocking revelations about her troubling childhood in her new memoir Inside Out.

Moore appeared on Good Morning America on Monday, before her book hits stores on Tuesday, where she opened up about her rape at the age of 15.

The actress, 56, told host Diane Sawyer her rapist told her at the time, “How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500?”

When asked by Sawyer if she thinks her mother sold her, Moore said “no.”

“In my deep heart, I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction,” Moore explained. “But she still did give him the access and put me in harms way.”

During her interview, Moore characterized her childhood as “colorful.”

In her book, the actress talks her days growing up, explaining that both of her parents battled alcoholism and raised Moore in an environment filled with infidelities and thunderous fights, GMA reported.

She later learned that the man she loved as her father was not her biological father. “I made up about that — that I wasn’t wanted or that I don’t deserve to be here,” she explained.

After he left, Moore found herself responsible for her mother’s well-being, which proved to be a challenge.

Image zoom Inside Out by Demi Moore

The Ghost actress was 12 when her mother first attempted suicide and recalls in her memoir, using her fingers to dig the pills her mother had swallowed out of her mouth. But this was just one of “many, many times” she’d stop her mother from potential death by suicide.

“[My childhood] was done,” Moore said. “[It was a] life-changing moment.”

FULL INTERVIEW: “I lost myself.” @justdemi sits down one-on-one with @DianeSawyer and tells us about her new book #InsideOut that revels aspects of her devastating past. https://t.co/XfiCga6CV7 pic.twitter.com/56xhZrW4aS — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 23, 2019

Moore moved 30 times as a child. Her stepfather, Danny Guynes, died by suicide in 1980; the actress later reconciled with her mother before her death in 1998.

The actress went to rehab for drug and alcohol addiction in the mid-1980s. In January 2012, after months of partying and drastic weight loss, Moore collapsed into convulsions at her L.A. home and was hospitalized before going to rehab for addiction and an eating disorder, sources told PEOPLE at the time.

Moore spoke about her struggles during her acceptance speech as a woman of the year at the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House’s 29th Annual Awards Luncheon on October 2018.

“I feel like there are defining moments in our lives that shape who we are and the direction we go, and early in my career, I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction, and no matter what successes I had, I just never felt good enough,” she said.

“I had absolutely no value for myself,” Moore continued. “And this self-destructive path, it very quickly … brought me to a real crisis point. And it wasn’t clear at the time the reason — maybe it was divine intervention — but two people who I barely knew stepped up and took a stand for me, and they presented me with an opportunity.”

“In fact, it was more like an ultimatum … unless I was dead, that I better show up,” she said. “They gave me a chance to redirect the course of my life before I destroyed everything. Clearly, they saw more of me than I saw of myself. And I’m so grateful because without that opportunity, without their belief in me, I wouldn’t be standing here today.”

Inside Out hits store Tuesday.