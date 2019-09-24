Demi Moore Says Her Desire for Another Child Put a ‘Weight’ on Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore is continuing to open up about the struggles from her past marriage to ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

The actress, 56, revealed new details about a very vulnerable point in her life while sitting down with Diane Sawyer for a new Good Morning America exclusive, which aired Tuesday.

While discussing her new memoir, Inside Out, Moore shared that she had suffered a miscarriage at age 42, which affected her relationship with Kutcher.

“I can’t even really bring fully to words how lost, empty, desperate, confused… I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which was the family that I had,” Moore said of her feelings after losing the child, a girl who she would have named Chaplin Ray, six months into the pregnancy.

Moore became pregnant after she and Kutcher, 41, began dating in 2003, The New York Times previously revealed. After the couple married in 2005, Moore and Kutcher reportedly sought out fertility treatments. The actress told Sawyer that she had tried with IVF treatments multiple times.

The difficult period took a toll on their marriage, Moore said.

“I think the weight that it put on Ashton… It’s kind of a natural thing to pull back when somebody is clinging too tight,” she added of her ex-husband.

.@GMA EXCLUSIVE: “I can’t even really bring fully to words how lost, empty, desperate, confused. I really lost sight of everything that was in front of me.” @justdemi reflects on her Hollywood marriages and devastating miscarriage with @dianesawyer. https://t.co/XfiCga6CV7 pic.twitter.com/W16K3GMuu2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 24, 2019

Coping through the pain, the star broke her 20-year sobriety and began abusing substances like Vicodin and alcohol, having up to 12 pills a day, she revealed on GMA. Her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 25 — stopped speaking to her. And her former husband and friend, Bruce Willis, pulled away as well, according to Moore.

Eight years into their relationship, Moore said she received a Google Alert before walking the red carpet for a film she directed, Five, that Kutcher had been caught cheating.

“I asked if it was true,” the actress said of responding to the rumors. “He admitted it right away, and I think my response was ‘Are you f— kidding me?’ That was it, and I think I felt like I could barely take a breath.

The couple then split in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2013.

According to the Times, Moore’s memoir begins by recounting her childhood moving around the country before her family settled down in southern California, and her rape at age 15.

In the book, Moore also writes about balancing her career, raising her daughters and her three marriages — including her relationship with ex-husbands Willis (they were married from 1987-2000) and Kutcher.

“It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable,” Moore said of the release. “There is no cover of a character. It’s not somebody else’s interpretation of me.”

Inside Out is now available for purchase in stores and online.