Demi Moore Says Ashton Kutcher Took a Photo of Her Drunk on the Toilet: It Was 'Shaming'

Among the many bombshell revelations in her new book, Demi Moore also recalls the time she claims ex-husband Ashton Kutcher shamed her with a drunken picture.

The actress writes at length about her relationship with Kutcher and her struggles as an alcoholic, including an admission that she started drinking again during their marriage to be the “fun, normal girl” she thought Kutcher wanted her to be.

But once she started drinking again after 20 years of being sober, Moore writes she went on a “gradual downward spiral” that eventually came to a head during her 45th birthday trip in Mexico.

While celebrating with friends, Moore, 56, writes she started drinking more and soon was “passing out and slipping under the water” in a hot tub. She claims Kutcher, 41, was “furious” and carried her back to bed, but that his mixed signals about her drinking were “confusing.”

“Ashton had encouraged me to go in this direction. When I went too far, though, he let me know how he felt by showing a picture he’d taken of me resting my head on the toilet the night before,” she writes. “It seemed like a good-natured joke at the time. But it was really just shaming.”

In Inside Out, Moore says she went “into contortions to try to fit the mold of the woman [Kutcher] wanted his wife to be.”

“I put him first,” she writes. “So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”

Moore and Kutcher began dating in 2003 after meeting at a dinner with mutual friends and were married in 2005 before splitting in 2011 and finalizing their divorce in 2013.

She says the two had threesomes that left her with feelings of “shame,” and she claims the threesomes caused Kutcher to stray from their relationship.

“Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done,” Moore writes of her former husband’s alleged cheating.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Moore said she has “no interest in blaming or villainizing anyone” in her book.

“The journey in the book is about overcoming and in a sense, this is my story. My point of view,” she said.

Moore is now sober, she says in the book.

Inside Out is now available for purchase.