Demi Moore Shares Throwback Photos of Daughter Rumer Willis to Celebrate Her 31st Birthday

Demi Moore is getting sentimental on her daughter Rumer Willis‘ 31st birthday.

The actress, 56, posted a series of photos on Instagram Saturday, honoring her daughter and their special bond. “My sweet first born came on your due date ready for action and have been in the drivers seat ready for this journey from the day you were born!” Moore wrote in one post.

“Happy Birthday Baby Ru! Before you I didn’t really know what love was! You continue to light the pathway of loving and I am honored to be on this ride with you my angel! Thank you for being a beautiful teacher and a magnificent being. I love you beyond measure!” she continued the post.

Willis, who stars in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, saw the sweet post and commented back, “I love you so much mama, honored to be yours,” along with three heart emojis.

In a follow-up Instagram, Moore posted an adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo snuggling up for nap time when Willis was younger.

“Heaven! Happy Birthday and sweet dreams my sweet angel Rumer Glenn” the Now & Then actress wrote.

Moore’s daughter Tallulah and Scout also wished Rumer a happy birthday on Instagram with throwback photos.

“My strength, my valor, my tenderest hearted mama Rue, you walk into today a year older, with every single one of us in your corner. I am honored to have been chosen to walk this earth beside you, to learn from and with you, to share near-pants-peeing laughter, and bottomless movie marathon sprints,” Tallulah, 25, wrote. “You always win, but I can try to keep up. You are radiating from a place of unbelievable emotional intelligence and with your actions show the rest of us a way to be that comes from solely a loving place. You are you and that is exactly perfect. You are the sexiest 31 year old this world has ever seen. Clear eyes, full hearts, cannot ever lose. @rumerwillis.”

Scout, 28, praised her big sister, whom she called a “queen,” adding, “You are flourishing, you are growing into your final Pokémon form, and damn it’s sexy, it’s intelligent, it’s caring, it’s mature.”

Ahead of her birthday, Rumer posted a lengthy Instagram post about a recent illness.

“This was me yesterday. Exhausted, Overwhelmed and Broken Down,” the Masked Singer star wrote, sharing a no-makeup selfie and explaining that she had just been “sobbing” on the phone with her sister in what she called “a full little kid meltdown.”

“I have been sick almost the entire month of August that started with food poisoning to then an unknown stomach problem where I haven’t been able to eat because when I do it feels like my stomach is on fire to the flu that turned into a sinus infection,” she said, explaining that the string of illnesses left her feeling “helpless and scared and so utterly overwhelmed.”

“I felt like time was just drifting by and I was trapped in a body that didn’t want to work with me,” the Empire star shared. “I have been in so much pain and kept trying to fight it and be angry and sad, but what I realized was that I was trying to control it. I was listening to my body or what it needed and was just trying to control how I felt and when I felt it.”

“It’s my birthday tomorrow and I wanted to start my new year letting go of mindsets, beliefs and old stories that no longer serve me,” she said. “So I encourage you as you move forward with you day, week or even month allow yourself to let go of the control of the outcome, control of the expectations of how it should go or look, and let go of whatever story you are making up about yourself if it doesn’t turn out the way you planned.”

Rumer added, “It’s all happening for you not to you…. Anyway for any that this resonates I hope it helped and if it’s not for you love to you anyway. Thank you for allowing me to share myself.”